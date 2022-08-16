Cool stuff and vintage memories for sale at Maple Ridge Choral Society fundraiser

Society asking community for support after a tough two years

The Maple Ridge Choral Society is fundraising this weekend. (The News files)

A Maple Ridge choir is hoping the community comes out to support a fundraising flea market this weekend.

The Maple Ridge Choral Society is holding the Cool Stuff Vintage Memories Garage Sale to raise money for their group.

“Stop by to support the Choir recover from a difficult 2 years,” read an online post.

There will be a wide selection of household goods for sale and many vintage collectibles, said the group.

The choral society has been a part of the community for more than 50 years and is made up of about 40 members. They perform an eclectic mix of music from folk, to classical, to sacred – and in a variety of languages.

They also sing in four-part harmony: soprano, alto, tenor and bass.

The garage sale and flea market will run: Friday, Aug. 19, from 4-9 p.m.; from 10-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20; and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 – at 25399 Bosonworth Ave. in Maple Ridge.

The group is looking for new members and rehearse 7-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

For more information go to lovetosing.net.

READ MORE: Beloved Maple Ridge choral director passes away

ALSO: Maple Ridge Chorus gearing up for spring concert

maple ridge