Coquitlam Centre to open it’s doors on Tuesday, May 19. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Coquitlam Centre set to reopen Tuesday, May 19

A pickup program will begin the following week for select retailers to limit crowds

Coquitlam Centre has been operating on reduced hours and small retailer closures for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the facility is set to re-open on Tuesday, May 19, as part of the province’s phase 2 re-opening of the economy plan.

Located at 2929 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam Centre is one of the closest and largest malls in the Tri-Cities area and is frequented by residents from Maple Ridge.

The mall has not finalized which retailers will participate, but a curbside pickup program is also set to begin for some businesses on May 25.

Shoppers are encouraged to order by phone or online, with the store advising when and where to pick it up.

The mall has designated the Northeast Plaza Entrance on Pinetree Way as the pickup area where a store employee will deliver the purchase.

Pickup will be available every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Golden Ears Provincial Park reopens to public

Coquitlam Centre management is encouraging visitors to sanitize hands before and after entering the shopping centre and keep two metres away from others at all times.

Furthermore, people are encouraged to stay home if they have a fever, cold or flu like symptoms, avoid touching mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands, and avoid coming to the shopping centre if they have come into contact with someone who is sick.

More information can be found at coquitlamcentre.com.

maple ridge

