Cougar spotted by Maple Ridge SPCA

There has been a cougar sighting behind the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA.
An online post explained that over the past few days the animal has not only been spotted in their backyard at Jackson Road and 104 Avenue, but also along the trails in Albion Park.
“Cougars are generally very secretive and rarely seen though may occasionally pass through urban areas,” the post advised, adding that those that come in contact with cougars should stay calm and keep children and pets close.
For more information on what to do if you see a cougar go to spca.bc.ca.
To report a conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.
