Counting down to virtual duck race

Volunteers cleaned up ducks for another year following the 9th annual Rotary Duck Race in 2019. The rubber ducks have remained in storage for several years now. Organizers hope to launch them again in 2023, but in the meantime local Rotary Clubs are hosting a virtual duck race this year - on Aug. 7. (The News files)

There’s only 15 days left for locals to get in on a chance to win thousands of dollars, various bigger ticket prizes, or a chunk of a community-wide 50/50 jackpot of about $2,000 cash, all while supporting local youth and seniors initiatives.

The 11th annual Rotary Duck Race is coming up, and with the deadline looming organizers are making a mad dash to sell the last of the 46,400 raffle tickets up for grabs this year.

The sales deadline for this fundraiser is noon on Sunday, Aug. 7 (or when all the tickets are sold), at which time organizers with the Meadow Ridge and the Haney Rotary Clubs will hold a virtual duck race.

“No ducks in the water this year,” confirm organizers, who will be livestreaming the final draw that same day, at 6 p.m.

In past, pre-COVID, the literal racing of rubber ducks was done in the South Alouette River at Maple Ridge Park. Organizers are hoping to have the ducks back in the water next year.

In the meantime, “this exciting local fundraising project creates an important opportunity for many local youth and seniors’ groups to raise money for their annual needs in the Ridge Meadows area.”

Various organizations in town are responsible for selling tickets. Local groups keep 80 per cent of whatever ticket they sell.

The grand prize up for grabs is $15,000 cash.

There’s also going to be one winner walking away with $4,000 cash, another with a $1,000 shopping spree at Mark’s Maple Ridge or $1,000 cash, yet another with a $2,000 queen mattress from Fuller Watson, yet another will win a $1,000+ package for Meadow Gardens Golf Course (10 rounds and 5 carts), and one final winner will receive a 65-inch 4K Smart TV from Haney Appliance & Sound.

“When you participate, we all win,” concluded organizers, noting tickets can be ordered online as singles for $10 each, packs of four for $25, or packs of 10 for $50. Participants must be British Columbia residents 19 years or older.

Sold separately, the 50/50 tickets cost $5 each, or four for $15 and 10 for $25.

