Countryfest back live and in-person in Maple Ridge on July 23 and 24

From what she has seen at other community events, like Canada Day in Maple Ridge, Countryfest organizer Lorraine Bates expects the annual country fair is coming back with a bang.

“I think people are ready,” said Bates.

She had been running the annual agricultural fair every year since 1991, until COVID-19 stopped them the past two years. She believes visitors will return in the large crowds the show has seen in the past, with 20,000 people over two days. The event will return on July 23 and 24. The fair will start at 10 a.m. on both days, ending at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There is a full linup of stage entertainment both days, ranging from the Spiritual Warriors from the Lilwat Nation to the Shot of Scotch Vancouver Highland dancers. One of the headliners is West Coast Chicago, who offer a tribute to the legendary 1970s and 1980s band named after the Windy City. Another will be Jake and Elwood’s Blues Brothers Revue.

“We have an amazing stage – it’s packed,” said Bates.

A musicial highlight will be the Spencer Creek live musical showcase, which will put the spotlight on five up-and-coming bands, and one chose to receive free recording time.

This year will bring the new Eurofest, featuring cultural displays and performances representing some 16 different nations of Europe.

A medieval village by the Society for Creative Anachronism will offer arts and science displays, and presentations of medieval arts of war.

Another highlight is the Westcoast Lumberjack Show, as woodsmen show their axe, saw and other loggers sports skills.

The event showcases the next generation of farmers through the 4-H Agriculture Youth Program, and there will be some 30 clubs from across the province showing beef, dogs, llamas and more.

There will be a return to the grassroots of the show, which has been running since 1901, with home arts and gardening sections, featuring locally made displays of needlework, home cooking, garden produce and more.

Sunday morning there will be a non-denominational church service, with an offering for Ukrainian refugees, at 10 a.m.

There will be 11 different food vendors offering variety, including ethnic food.

For those who are still cautious about crowds and being in public, Bates noted almost all of the fair attractions are located outside in the sunshine.

“We’ve done our best,” said Bates. “My volunteers are better than awesome, and I can’t say enough about them. We’re working hard, and it’s all about returning to normal for Maple Ridge.”

