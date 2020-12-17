Birgit Giesser has won a provincial award for her music therapy program during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Community Living B.C./Special to The News)

Birgit Giesser has won a provincial award for her music therapy program during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Community Living B.C./Special to The News)

COVID-19: Mobile musical therapy earns provincial award for Maple Ridge music therapist

The WOW awards have been handed out since 2009 by Community Living British Columbia

A music therapist whose innovating music programs helped those with diverse abilities in Maple Ridge during the COVID-19 pandemic has won a provincial award for her work.

Birgit Giesser, a music therapist at Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living, RMACL, has won a Widening our World, or WOW, Award.

The WOW awards have been handed out since 2009 by Community Living British Columbia to recognize individuals or organizations whose work builds communities that make everyone feel welcome, valued and respected.

This year the awards celebrated those who helped keep others connected and included during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giesser came up with the idea of providing drive-by music therapy sessions for her students following provincial health guidelines.

Music therapy is explained on the RMACL website as a program that is offered to adults transitioning from high school into Community Living services as well as adults in life skills programs and supportive leisure and employment programs.

“I realized that we all had to adapt and find ways to function, and that I needed to model not only survival but also how to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” said the RMACL music therapist in June.

What Giesser enjoys about music therapy is how it activates the joy, curiosity and skills within a person and allows them to share with one another.

“Music makes our lives meaningful and helps us cope with challenges,” she also noted.

READ MORE: Drive-by music therapy helps those with disabilities in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Giesser was nominated by her mentor Margaret Ickert, lead community and employment services with RMACL, who explained how Giesser transformed her centre-based program to a mobile and digital outreach service and provided a, “much appreciated and supportive service for her client base.”

“This was especially true during phase one of lock down where individuals and caregivers were more socially isolated,” read Ickert’s nomination submission.

For some individuals, particularly for those individuals who were not able to access social media or connect with peers remotely due to disability, literacy or lack of computers, internet, continued the Ickert in her nomination, “these weekly sessions with Music Therapy were one of very few lifelines to the outside world if not the only lifeline to the outside world.”

Not only did Giesser offer a safe, socially distanced therapy session for her students, but she also offered an instrument “loaner library” to make sure everyone had the opportunity to take advantage of her sessions. After every session, these instruments would have to be sanitized for the next session.

RELATED: Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

She was also able to use technology to allow other participants to join remotely, adding a much-needed social aspect as well.

When the day programs at Community Living shut down, Giesser explained, her students were suddenly isolated.

And, she said, it is impossible to make music on Zoom, let alone teach parents and caregivers the technology. Plus, not everyone had musical instruments at home.

And, just watching her own daughter who receives services through Community Living B.C..

“She was home-stuck and I noticed we all spent our life on screen, and I didn’t want that and I thought it didn’t reflect what we were all about in our interactions,” explained Giesser.

So after brainstorming with Ickert, Giesser decided she would pack her program into her “little car” and drive around.

Giesser would meet up with around 20 students across Maple Ridge in outdoors spaces like car ports and driveways.

The program is funded through Music Heals, a not-for-profit society that raises awareness and funds to bring music therapy to vulnerable Canadians.

Giesser has since been able to move the program back inside where she sees one person for a 45-minute session and then she has to air out the space and sanitize before her next student.

“There are a lot of people that have issues with anxiety and this crisis really made people hide inside,” said Giesser.

And, she said, for some of her students, the ringing of the doorbell and her weekly visit was the one time they would venture outside their building.

“It was just a lot of joy in making music,” she said.

And, what she really liked about the mobile sessions was that she really got to know the parents and caregivers of her clients.

“As an agency we knew this service was valuable but we think even Birgit herself was moved by how important and meaningful these sessions were,” continued Ickert’s nomination.

One caregiver even remarked that their entire family looked forward to Music Therapy with Giesser because their loved one was energized and uplifted by the session, Ickert wrote.

Feedback included statements like, “It got me through this… I don’t know what I would have done without her”, and “COVID has been tough but Birgit helped me stay strong… I didn’t know I was a good singer”.

Giesser had never heard of the award before, and was honoured to receive it.

“I thought I just did my job and in order to have a job I needed to adjust,” she laughed.

“But, that they would recognize it as something special, I was really happy,” added Giesser.

For more information about Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living to go rmacl.org.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christmas card project targets isolated seniors in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

WEB
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’: Hiker recounts wife’s rescue from Cascade Falls in Mission

Artur Siewierski wants to fundraise for Mission Search and Rescue Society after desperate rescue

Birgit Giesser has won a provincial award for her music therapy program during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Community Living B.C./Special to The News)
COVID-19: Mobile musical therapy earns provincial award for Maple Ridge music therapist

The WOW awards have been handed out since 2009 by Community Living British Columbia

A map of CP’s proposed logistics park.
Hundreds of jobs, millions of dollars from logistics park

CPR at public meeting of Pitt Meadows council

Craig Jones, co-owner of Wanstalls, holds a Core 15, a variant of an AR 15, with two Glock 22’s in the foreground. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge gun shop forced to put the safety on for COVID

Wanstall’s Sporting Goods will close their doors until Dec. 27 due to staff virus exposure

Cassidy MacPherson is one of the top young kayakers in the province. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s top young kayaker hasn’t stopped pushing herself

Cassidy McPherson has been training 20 hours a week to maintain her competitive trajectory

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. A COVID outbreak reported on Nov. 6 has claimed the lives of 11 residents, the Fraser Health Authority reported Wednesday, Dec. 16 (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak claims 11 lives at seniors long term care facility in Langley

All were residents of the facility, Fraser Health confirmed

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Most Read