A drop-in vaccine clinic is open Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

A drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open today in Maple Ridge.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, those needing either a first or second dose can head to Haney Place Mall at 11900 Haney Place.

No appointment is needed, said Minister of Health Adrian Dix, in an online post about the clinic.

