CP Holiday Train holding online concert in support of Canadian food banks

CP Holiday Train at Home – Sharing the Spirit in the Spring will be an online awareness concert for COVID-19 relief

The CP Holiday Train will be rolling through town today – virtually – to raise money for Food Banks Canada.

CP Holiday Train at Home – Sharing the Spirit in the Spring will be an online awareness concert for COVID-19 relief and will be hosted by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott, who will be revisiting magical moments of the train with former Holiday Train artists and reflecting on the power of community giving.

READ MORE: CP Holiday Train spreads music magic to Maple Ridge

The concert will feature appearances by Alan Doyle, Odds, Kelly Prescott, Dallas Smith, JoJo Mason, Madeline Merlo, Meghan Patrick, The Trews, Willy Porter, Sam Roberts Band, Tanika Charles, Terri Clark, and The Jim Cuddy Band.

CP has donated $1 million to four North American charities providing critical supplies and relief in the COVID-19 battle.

The CP Holiday Train brings music and community spirit together at Christmas to raise money and collect healthy food donations for food banks in communities along CP’s network.

Since 1999, the program has helped raise more than $17.6 million and collected 4.7 million pounds of food.

The concert takes place today, May 14, at 1 p.m. and can be watched live on Facebook.

 

