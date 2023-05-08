Feast-Of-Ales coming to the Albion Fairgrounds. (Special to The News)

Craft beer lovers can get their fill of ale at Maple Ridge festival

Tickets on sale now for first ever Feast-Of-Ales

Craft beer lovers will be able to indulge at the first ever Feast-Of-Ales festival in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are on sale now for the event which will include beer from local B.C. breweries, local food trucks, live entertainment, yard games, a curated market, and more.

Food trucks will include: BeaverTails, Corndog, Cravings Kettle Corn, G’s Donairs, Hunky Bills, KYU Grill, Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza, MAHSHIKO FOOD LTD, Mo Bacon, Nonna’s Cucina, SLAVIC ROLLS, Street Dogs, Taco Tigre, The Mad Greek, and Wings Outdoor Grill.

There are 14 businesses that are part of the market including: Beloved By Emily, Ridge Bidge Designs, West Coast Wild Child, That’s A Good Cookie, D’Lux Bath & Body, Our Little Soap Company, Camp Candle Co., Wick Off Candles, Island Jerky – 2J’s Smokehouse, Jenns Woodworks, Pretty Solid, West Coast Alchemist, Knottywork designs, and Drby Pet Co.

Tickets for the festival are $40 and include: entry, a snack ticket, and a drink.

Feast-Of-Ales takes place: 4-10 p.m. on Friday, June 16; 12-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17; and 12-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 – at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23448 Jim Robson Way.

To purchase a ticket go to: allevents.in/maple%20ridge/feast-of-ales-maple-ridge/200024439642515.

BC Craft beermaple ridge

