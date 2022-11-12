Examples of Christmas themes signs available to paint. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Eventbrite)

Create Christmas sign for Maple Ridge hospital fundraiser

12 designs to choose from

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is hoping the community will help them raise some money by participating in a Christmas themed sign night.

Participants will get to paint their own custom 14”x14” rustic Christmas sign.

There are 12 different designs to paint with 12 different captions.

The event is taking place from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Chances Maple Ridge, 22710 Lougheed Highway.

Tickets are $48.76 per person.

To reserve a spot go to https://bit.ly/3WsYkQY.

