Create memories, not garbage this holiday season

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society is again encouraging residents to create memories, not waste this holiday season.

It also reminds residents that there will be no curbside blue box pickup on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

The recycling depot will also be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day and will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

As residents with Wednesday recycling pickup will be missing in a day, there will be a special pickup for them only on Saturday, Dec. 28. Have everything ready for pickup by 7 a.m.

Leanne Koehn, with the RMRS, advises not to be late putting out recycling that day as trucks may move along their routes quicker than usual as there won’t typically be as much to pick up.

She also reminds residents to try to reduce the use of recyclable materials this holiday season, adding that the depot now accepts flexible plastic packaging for curbside pickup, in the red box.

Non-stretchy plastics, such as cereal bags or candy wrappers and cellophane, can be dropped off at the depot, on 236th Street, off River Road in the Albion industrial area.

Lastly, Koehn suggests using paper to wrap presents, even newspapers or comics to save money, as well, to gift experiences and save on wrapping altogether.

“It’s easy to recycle,” she added.

The recycling depot now accepts over 200 items.

“This means if Santa brings you a new cell phone, electronics, appliances, or a new computer, you can recycle the old ones for free at the depot.

Plus, there is also free depot drop-off for the Styrofoam, cardboard, and plastic packaging it came in.”

Holiday tips:

• napkins, scarves and reusable bags are eco-friendly alternatives to single-use wrapping paper;

• find creative ways to use pine cones, branches, old ornaments;

• cutting boards, wool socks and cloth napkins are gift ideas made from sustainable materials.

• transform old toys into nostalgic Christmas tree decorations, but ask the kids to help pick out which ones to use first;

• bring reusable shopping bags with you to stores;

• keep giving experiences and memories in mind instead of buying ‘stuff’ that may end up in the trash;

• purchase handmade durable and reusable decorations and gifts from a local charity or craft fair;

• consider buying a potted tree that can be transplanted into your garden after Christmas;

• use a timer on your tree lights so you’re not wasting electricity while sleeping or away from home;

• bring old Christmas lights to recycling bins at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre or the Maple Ridge recycling depot;

• unwrap presents carefully and reuse wrap for many years to come;

• remove all ribbons, bows, and other decorations to store and use again next Christmas;

• when hosting a party, use reusable plates and cutlery, and napkins, if possible, and pack leftovers in reusable containers (you can even give these to guests to take home);

• compost all food scraps and paper napkins.

