Credit union donates to Haney Farmers Market

The Haney Farmers market received support from Vancity Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Port Coquitlam in the form of a donation of $1,500.
It is market day on Saturday, with the vendors offering their goods at Memorial Peace Park from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., including fresh produce and plants, meat and seafood, prepared foods, and goods from artisans.
The market is looking for volunteers – high school students who needs volunteer hours, or people looking for something to do on Saturday mornings? Jobs includes setting up, taking down, and maintaining the info booth! Private message the Haney Farmers Market on Facebook if interested.
