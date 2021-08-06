Credit union donates to Haney Farmers Market

Alex Pope accepts a donation from Vancity on behalf of the Haney Farmers Market. (Special to The News)

The Haney Farmers market received support from Vancity Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Port Coquitlam in the form of a donation of $1,500.

It is market day on Saturday, with the vendors offering their goods at Memorial Peace Park from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., including fresh produce and plants, meat and seafood, prepared foods, and goods from artisans.

READ ALSO: Pope will be running Haney Farmers Market

READ ALSO: New Maple Ridge farm-to-table cafe can’t open, city being blamed

The market is looking for volunteers – high school students who needs volunteer hours, or people looking for something to do on Saturday mornings? Jobs includes setting up, taking down, and maintaining the info booth! Private message the Haney Farmers Market on Facebook if interested.

maple ridgeMarketplace