Creepy dolls are taking over the Pitt Meadows Museum for Halloween

The annual Museum After Dark scavenger hunt is called MAD: Who Let The Dolls Out

Museum curator Leslie Norman is inviting the brave out to the Museum After Dark scavenger hunt called Who Let The Dolls Out. (Special to The News)

Creepy dolls have long been part of horror flicks throughout the years.

From the likes of Chucky in the 1988 horror movie Child’s Play or the clown in the 1982 flick Poltergeist or Annabelle from the 2013 movie The Conjuring, dolls have been the source of nightmares for many.

This Halloween, the Pitt Meadows Museum will be holding a creepy doll hunt for those brave enough to attend Museum After Dark, (MAD).

“We couldn’t do it last year, clearly, nobody could do anything last year,” said museum curator Leslie Norman about MAD the annual Halloween scavenger hunt that has been taking place at the museum for more than a decade.

This year the hunt is called MAD: Who Let The Dolls Out.

In past years more than 50 people have wandered through the museum. This year there will be a cap of 10 people in the museum at one time because of COVID-19 precautions.

Every year the scavenger hunt for creepy, scary items has grown, from 10 the first year up to about 30 before the pandemic.

“But due to COVID we’ve gone to a theme where we have just dolls – creepy dolls that they need to find,” Norman said.

There are 15 dolls to find in the General Store site of the museum.

“It’s a smaller hunt than the past years to let people get through quicker so we can keep our 10 people limit,” explained Norman.

However, there are little differences to the hunt this year that people will have experience in person, Norman said.

Come in costume and get a treat, Norman added. Come in costume and finish the scavenger hunt and get two treats.

Participants will also get to make a worry doll with a Halloween twist out of sticks.

COVID-appropriate masks, in addition to any Halloween masks, will be required, reminded Norman.

An initial hunt will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the museum General Store site, 12294 Harris Road.

But the hunt will continue during regular museum hours until Saturday, Nov. 20.

