Karen Nixon with her thieving kitty, Cricket. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves in Maple Ridge

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight.

When Karen Nixon found a pair of garden gloves on the kitchen floor of her Maple Ridge home, she assumed they belonged to her mother, who lives upstairs.

So she took the gloves up the back stairs and left them on the porch for her to find.

But the gloves ended up at Nixon’s back entrance, again.

So she took them up to her mother’s suite a second time. But the next day, they were returned to her back door.

Her mother asked her why she kept putting the gloves at their door.

Confused, Nixon washed the gloves and donated them. But then more gloves started showing up.

All of this started about a month ago, she said.

Then one day, she watched her five-year-old tabby cat Cricket jump onto her backyard fence with a glove in her mouth.

She usually finds the gloves at the top of the stairs leading to her basement suite, or lying around her back garden, or at her back door or in her kitchen.

Sometimes, she finds them in pairs. Sometimes there is just one.

Nixon has discovered, in all 14 pairs of gloves – of garden, construction and ski varieties.

Cricket was just stealing gloves, though, but also construction materials from a neighbour’s renovations.

Cricket was also leaving old construction material under some bark mulch in the front yard.

Nixon has been to all the houses in her immediate vicinity and warned them about her thieving cat.

But the gloves just keep showing up.

RELATED: Singing the black cat blues.

“I’ve donated probably seven or eight pairs. And a bunch have gone in the garbage because they have had holes,” said Nixon, who first discovered Cricket as a kitten in the back barn of a garden nursery along Dewdney Trunk Road.

Ever since Cricket discovered how to use the dog door, Nixon can’t keep her inside.

She plans to put a bin at the edge of her front garden in the Lions Park area for neighbours to be able to retrieve their missing gloves.

Nixon also wants to put a camera on her kitty’s head just to see her in action.


cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCACC 77th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves in Maple Ridge

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight.

Police rush to Maple Ridge apartment complex

One person taken to hospital

RCACC 77th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

Annual review included demonstrations and awards

On Cooking: Trust the reliable butcher

‘Aromas embraced my senses like a welcoming friend.’

Untrending: Happiness arrives like a hummingbird

‘Pay attention to the little things.’

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

Semis catch fire at wrecker off Highway 1 in west Abbotsford

Crews called to scene at around 2 p.m., finding up to six semis that had caught fire at the wrecker

Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

Committee members will also grill representatives from Facebook, Twitter

Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Canada will take home silver

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Most Read