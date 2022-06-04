Crowds huge as Pitt Meadows Day returns Saturday

A bouncey attraction at Pitt Meadows Day. (Neil Corbett/The News) A pair performers from NZR Productions were highly thought of. (Neil Corbett/The News) Storm Troopers pose for photos. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Centre Stage dance team in the parade. (Neil Corbett/The News) A man doused firefighters with a pail of water and they took their revenge. (Neil Corbett/The News) Singers with the Maple Ridge secondary choir take the stage. (Neil Corbett/The News) (Neil Corbett/The News) Dylan Bueschkens, 7, jockeyed his horse to a win. (Neil Corbett/The News) Scarlett Smith, 3, gets ready to try her cotton candy. (Neil Corbett/The News) Firefighters engaged kids in a community water fight. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Pitt Meadows Day royal party. (Neil Corbett/The News) (Neil Corbett/The News) Katzie First Nation had singers, drummers and this canoe entry in the parade. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Pitt Meadows Day returned on Saturday, after COVID-19 caused a two-year break from the annual community celebration, and it was obvious that people were glad to have the local festival back.

It was the same all-day event people have come out by the thousands to see in recent years, with a morning pancake breakfast, parade, Kid Zone family events in Harris Road Park, salmon dinner, and a fireworks nightcap. It was clear to organizers people had missed it.

Mayor Bill Dingwall, who was handing out candy along the parade route, said there were big crowds along both Hammond and Harris Roads for the event.

“This is one of the biggest I’ve ever seen,” he said, “And I’ve been to quite a few.”

“Seeing the smiles is great. People were looking forward to this.”

READ ALSO: Mayor Dingwall announces he won’t run for Pitt Meadows council again

There were firefighters, many dressed as clowns, in their annual water fight with the kids of Pitt Meadows who lined the parade route. The weather was warm, and the crews weren’t afraid to give a good dousing to the kids, or to the odd adult bystander whom they deemed not innocent.

After the parade, there was hours of activities. Patrons could taking in stage entertainment, food truck fare or the offerings of the new-this-year beverage garden. Kids could play mini golf, pose for pictures with a Storm Trooper or hit the bouncy castle and inflatable games.

“I was moved, because here we are together,” MP Marc Dalton told the crowd. “It’s been a long time. And it’s just so good to be able to be here together, to be able to celebrate their 81st annual Pitt Meadows Day.”

Miss Pitt Meadows 2022 Victoria Woycheshen told the crowd “I hope you all enjoy this very special Pitt Meadows Day, and make lots of memories with your friends and family.”