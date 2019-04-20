Cubetto teaches kids the building blocks of coding

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s wooden robot coming to Maple Ridge in May

Meet Cubetto, the friendly wooden robot that teaches computer programming basics to children.

Cubetto is the newest addition to The Playground at Fraser Valley Regional Library – a collection of library items and experiences to foster STEAM learning (science, technology, engineer, arts and math).

To celebrate Cubetto’s debut, FVRL is launching a grand tour. From April 23 to May 30, Cubetto will make stops at 14 library locations across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland. Cubetto will be at the Maple Ridge Library on May 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Cubetto is the third programmable robot in the FVRL Playground. It follows on the success of two other robotic learning tools – the Sphero SPRK+ and the Ozobot Bit – both of which have been popular with library customers. Cubetto is special, however, because it is designed especially for children as young as three years old. The Cubetto robot, originally a Kickstarter project by Britain’s Primo Toys, encourages imagination and exploration through stories and hands-on play. Kids control the robot’s movements by placing coloured coding blocks on a wooden control panel. Cubetto has no screen, and there is no reading to do. Children use shapes and colour to learn the basics of coding, directions, logic and pattern recognition – skills and concepts that will help them succeed the digital economy of the future.

FVRL Customer Experience Director Heather Scoular explains: “Cubetto offers a fun first step into the world of computer programming. Because there’s no computer screen, this is an ideal learning activity for our littlest coders.”

This screen-free philosophy is supported by the Canadian Paediatric Society, which recommends limiting screen time for children under five years old and emphasizing learning in real-time interactions.

Cubetto is just the latest addition to the FVRL Playground, which includes a number of non-traditional lending collections and learning experiences. The Playground began in 2016 when FVRL received a donation of ukuleles from a local arts group. Since then, the Playground has grown to include programmable robots, telescopes, green screens, circuit boards and virtual reality experiences.

Previous story
Toothpick speech a Toastmasters win for Pitt man

Just Posted

Cubetto teaches kids the building blocks of coding

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s wooden robot coming to Maple Ridge in May

Toothpick speech a Toastmasters win for Pitt man

Stefano Cossalter won the district-level contest.

Along the Fraser: Concerns kokanee smolts left high, dry

Low water level at Alouette Lake due to cold, dry weather.

A Maple Ridge family’s quest to help youth by the dozen

The Garretts are selling eggs with profits going to Foundry Ridge Meadows

ARMS worried about low lake level

Fears thousands of kokanee smolts could be lost.

Parliament Hill 4-20 organizers predict record crowd after legalization

A celebration? Yes, but organizers say concerns remain about the government’s decisions on legalization rollout

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

VIDEO: Giants draw first blood in Western Conference championships

In Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between Vancouver and Spokane, the G-Men emerged triumphant

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Rats available for adoption in Vancouver

In a social media post the City of Vancouver says you can adopt a rat for $5.

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Most Read