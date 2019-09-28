Serena Erin, 5, and Marissa Laing make an octopus during Culture Days activities at The Act. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Culture Days free family activities on Saturday

Maple Ridge celebreates culture days.

The last weekend of September is Culture Days in B.C., and there are activities under way in Maple Ridge.

Culture Days is billed as Canada’s largest public participation campaign for the arts, and the public is invited to celebrate arts, culture, and heritage in your community through free interactive events.

Today there are crafts at The ACT Arts Centre, where kids can create jelly fish, an octopus and puffer fish, as part of an event called Family Fishy Fun. It’s inspired by the 3 p.m. performance of The Rainbow Fish in the theatre. There will also be 15 minute dance sessions, and Kwantlen elder Kelly Yates is teaching traditional indigenous fishing techniques.

There are tours and demonstrations at the Harvest Fest at Haney House (11612 224th St.), with games and exhibits on the history of fruit growing and processing until 3 p.m.

And local artists, including carvers, potters and weavers, are demonstrating their skills at the Maple Ridge Library, also until 3 p.m.

 

