Holly Ross, Grade 5, Charlee Wood, Grade 6, and Daniel Ryu, Grade 5, hold part of the $1,200 the school raised for the Christmas Hamper Society. At back: Chase Vanderwal, Grade 6, Kiyan Saed, Grade 7, Zoe Yakiwchuk, Grade 5, Reece Deline, Grade 6, Isabella Saunders, Grade 7, Mikayla Gibson, Grade 6. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

c’usqunela students raise $1,200 for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Took the school five days

A steady stream of students from c’usqunela elementary flowed through the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society on Thursday after donating about $1,200 to the organization.

The students were getting a tour of the facility to learn more about what the society does.

RELATED: Maple Ridge’s new c’usqunela elementary is easy to say

It took five days for students at the school to raise the money through their Coins for Kids campaign.

The first day they brought in nickles and dimes, quarters the next day, loonies the next, then toonies and the final day was open to any donation.

“It’s such a great local charity and it’s 10 minutes from the school,” said principal Jon Wheatley.

Students also donated 15 to 20 pyjama sets.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Most Read