Sadly, stats show that cycling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in recent years has actually decreased. Hopefully this last year plus, during COVID, has helped motivate more people to use their bike to get around. Some food for thought during Go By Bike Week. (Janet Dwillies/Special to The News)

Sadly, stats show that cycling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in recent years has actually decreased. Hopefully this last year plus, during COVID, has helped motivate more people to use their bike to get around. Some food for thought during Go By Bike Week. (Janet Dwillies/Special to The News)

CYCLING: Deadline today for input into Maple Ridge transportation plan

Fitting kickoff to Go By Bike Week, the municipality is seeking input on a 10-year plan

By Jackie Chow/Special to The News

Go by Bike Week is upon us (May 31 to June 6).

Since way before I started volunteering for HUB Cycling – a long time ago – we used to celebrate Bike to Work Week.

I’m thrilled that we now officially celebrate each and every trip made on a bicycle.

I always wondered why we would only focus on work trips when so many of our daily trips are for other purposes. Why exclude so many people and so many reasons to travel?

A three-year old learning to balance on a runner bike and a senior pedaling a few kilometres per day to stay healthy matter just as much as a super fit cyclist clad in spandex who cycles an impressive distance to get to and from work.

I think we should all be happy when people choose a bike to get around.

RELATED: QUIZ – Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

I concur with the late writer H.G. Wells, to whom the quote “Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race…” is often ascribed.

Cities around the world are coming to the realization that the humble bicycle can play a big role in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, as well as congestion and parking problems.

They’re putting out the welcome mat in the form of separated bike lanes and, in general, re-designed roads to make them safer for everyone, especially for those walking and cycling.

More people walking and cycling also tends to be a good indicator that your city is a happier and healthier city. Cycling helps us regain or strengthen that often lost connection with our natural world, with our neighbourhoods and with our own bodies.

Unfortunately, only a tiny 0.3 per cent of all trips in Maple Ridge are now made by bike. That’s down from 0.5 per cent in 2016, and from 1.1 per cent in 1996. I find the continuing downward trend alarming.

About 68 per cent of all the trips originating from Maple Ridge have a destination within Maple Ridge.

Many of those trips would be quite doable by bike. With the advent of the e-bike, we no longer have the excuse that “it’s too far,” or “it’s too hilly.”

Sure, sometimes it rains. But we’ve got rain gear for that.

Perhaps with Go by Bike Week upon us, this is a good time to think about why we’re not making that choice. What is it that stops us from doing it?

There’s a lot going on in the coming days to provide encouragement and inspiration to Go by Bike. Details about the online screening of the inspiring documentary Motherload, webinars, courses and prizes can be found at btww.ca and on social media.

RELATED: Oil up the chain, it’s Go by Bike Week

Of special interest to Metro Vancouver suburban communities like Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, HUB is putting on a special lunch-time webinar on Monday, June 7, following Go by Bike Week.

The presenter is cycling safety researcher Kay Teschke (professor emeritus at University of British Columbia’s school of population and public health), who will be discussing “Cycling in Metro Vancouver suburbs: Barriers and Opportunities.”

Ms. Teschke’s insights can help provide residents and decision makers with a better understanding of what’s needed to make our roads safer for cycling, and thus for everyone. Send me an email at jchow23708@yahoo.ca, and I will send you the link to register for this webinar.

This webinar is rather timely.

Maple Ridge has started the process of updating its 20-year transportation plan and is now asking residents for their feedback.

Ten years ago, when the last plan was adopted, there was no thought of e-bikes, micromobility, electric vehicles, car and bike share, or self-driving vehicles.

The transportation landscape is changing fast, and if cities don’t plan for it, industry will take the lead in determining what our cities are going to look like.

In responding to the city’s current survey on transportation needs, I believe the most important questions we should be asking ourselves are: how do we want to live, and how do we make sure nobody gets left behind?

The deadline for giving your feedback in this round is today, May 31, but there will be more opportunities to give further feedback over the coming year.

.

– Jackie Chow is a member of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows chapter of HUB:

Your Cycling Connection

LAST COLUMN: CYCLING – Increasing use of dikes and trails sparks quick review of trail etiquette

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

.

BikingCyclingmaple ridgePitt MeadowsTransportation

Previous story
Community project gives kids creative outlet

Just Posted

Sadly, stats show that cycling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in recent years has actually decreased. Hopefully this last year plus, during COVID, has helped motivate more people to use their bike to get around. Some food for thought during Go By Bike Week. (Janet Dwillies/Special to The News)
CYCLING: Deadline today for input into Maple Ridge transportation plan

Fitting kickoff to Go By Bike Week, the municipality is seeking input on a 10-year plan

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge council piecemeal planning a disservice to community

Mega developments mean more stress on infrastructure and amenities, letter writer argues

Kent Stark of Maple Ridge shared a beautiful sunset as seen looking west from the Thornhill neighbourhood. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View from Thornhill

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Jason Sveinson enjoys picking up his camera and snapping shots of nature and landscapes. He recently captured this heron hunting for food alongside the dikes. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sharing the dikes with wildlife of all kinds

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Maple Ridge’s Vicki Jennings discovered this busy bee in her garden. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Busy bee

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

A man was led away in handcuffs from Langley City’s McBurney Lane after a confrontation over alleged sexist comments. Several video clips of the incident were posted to social media, generating hundreds of comments.
VIDEO: Man arrested in Langley City confrontation over allegedly sexist remarks

Online post generates hundreds of comments

Most Read