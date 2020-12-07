Cythera House recognizes National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Maple Ridge transition house has bene serving women in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for 37 years.

The need for services for women and children impacted by violence and abuse in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows continues to grow. (Pixabay)

This Sunday’s National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women represents the 31st anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre.

Fourteen women lost their lives to a shooter driven by hatred towards the opposite sex.

Maple Ridge’s Cythera Transition House Society might be 4,500 km away from Montreal, but the incident is one that still hits close to home.

“Gender-based violence remains an ongoing reality,” said executive director Teresa Green.

”The COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified this reality. The potential for domestic violence increases while women remain isolated with their abusers.”

For the past thirty-seven years, Cythera Transition House Society has provided services to women and children impacted by violence and abuse in the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows area.

“The need for our services continues to grow, not lessen,” Green pointed out.

“It saddens me greatly to say that we have never operated without wait-lists for our services”

Today we remember the 14 women who were assassinated in an antifeminist attack at École Polytechnique in Montreal. In… Posted by Cythera Transition House Society on Sunday, December 6, 2020

In lieu of an in-person get-together to honour the day, the society limited themselves to posting about it on social media.

“On December 6th, the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, Cythera mourns the loss of these women as well as the many more women and girls murdered since that date,” said Green.

“We honour their memory by remaining committed to continue to work for women’s equality and towards ending violence against women.”



