Deadline extended for Innovation Challenge Maple Ridge

Innovation Challenge Maple Ridge awards prizes to innovative organizations in the city. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

There are cash prizes for the top three entries

It is not too late to get in an entry for the City of Maple Ridge Innovation Challenge.

The deadline has been extended for the second annual contest that awards businesses and organizations that foster innovation and an innovative culture in their companies.

The prize for first place is $4,000, $2,000 for second spot, and $1,000 for third.

According to contest organizers, a culture of innovation is one which actively encourages and supports creative, even unorthodox, thinking from their people, and allows innovation to flow through it.

The contest was launched last year and the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network took top spot, followed by Big Feast Bistro in second, and The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows in third.

To qualify, a business or organization must be based in Maple Ridge, and have an active business license. The business must actively support and encourage innovation.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge’s inaugural Innovation Challenge brings out three winners

ALSO: City of Maple Ridge launches innovation challenge

All finalists will be asked to submit a 1-2 minute video presentation that describes the innovative culture in their organization.

The new deadline to submit an entry is Sunday, Aug. 21.

For more information about the 2022 Innovation Challenge and to download the application guide book and entry form at innovationchallenge.mapleridge.ca.

For information about the contest, contact Karen Hansen at khansen@mapleridge.ca.

maple ridge