B.C. Lt. Gov. Janet Austin is joined by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and nominees for the 2018 Excellence in Education awards at Government House, Oct. 5, 2018. (B.C. government)

Deadline extended through April to nominate top B.C. educators

Second year of Premier John Horgan’s awards offers $3,000 bursary

B.C. residents have until the end of April to nominate school support staff, principals, administrators and teachers for the 2019 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

It’s the second year of the awards, which offer bursaries of $3,000 for professional development, a $2,000 award to the school and commemorative artwork. The deadline for nominations has been extended to April 30, with 10 awards to be given this year, six to teachers, two for administrators and two for support staff.

The 30 finalists are to be announced in mid-May, and invited to a ceremony set for Oct. 4 at Government House in Victoria. last year’s awards attracted nomination of 188 educational professionals from around B.C., with presentation by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

Information and nomination forms are available at www.gov.bc/excellenceineducation with a listing of the categories. They include community engagement, district leadership, Indigenous education and outstanding new teacher with up to five years’ experience.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father thanks B.C. Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

Just Posted

Province putting temporary modular housing on Burnett Street

Expected to take five months, will work with city on solution to homeless camp.

Paramedics say ambulances sitting idle

Shortages in Maple Ridge, Metro Vancouver

Teacher reprimanded after swearing at student during 2017 altercation

Gregory Norman Brock was issued letter of discipline, suspended three days without pay.

RMMBA holds first training session of season in Maple Ridge

Players wore green in honour of St. Patrick’s Day

UPDATE: Location for more temporary supportive housing in Maple Ridge by end of week

Evacuation shelter now a night refuge only, then shuts for good March 31.

VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

B.C. man sentenced for tying up, assaulting and robbing another man at hotel

Gabriel Stephen Nelson robbed and assaulted travelling businessman in Nanaimo in 2017

B.C. girl and her toy monkey make videos to fight negativity on Facebook

Ava Ast created the Ava and Cello’s Good Deed Page last month

Deadline extended through April to nominate top B.C. educators

Second year of Premier John Horgan’s awards offers $3,000 bursary

Former South Surrey boxer relishing role on Riverdale

Peninsula resident Darcy Hinds has recurring role on popular CW series

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Most Read