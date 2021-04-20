The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)

Deadline for Maple Ridge Earth Day Poetry and More contest fast approaching

Everyone welcome to vote for favourite photo

The deadline is fast approaching for the Earth Day Poetry and More contest.

Emerge is the theme for this years poetry contest, which will, for the first time include flash fiction and video.

There will be three winners in each category: children up to age 10; youth from 11 to 16; and adults 17-and-up.

Submissions will be judged on relevance to the theme, judge’s impression, the format and structure of the submission, spelling, grammar, clarity, technical capability and originality.

The contest is open to anyone in the province. Each person can enter up to two submissions that must be previously unpublished work.

READ MORE: Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

Poems must not be any longer than 350 words and flash fiction can be no longer than 500 words. The limit on video is one minute.

Deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, April 22 and should be emailed to EarthDayCreative2021@gmail.com.

Winners will be announced Thursday, May 1.

READ MORE: Tree planting in Pitt Meadows park for Earth Day

Voting is now taking place for the Earth Day photo contest.

Until April 30, anyone can vote for their favourite photo by liking them on the Celebrate Earth Day in Maple Ridge Facebook page.

Three prizes will be handed out in the same three age categories as the poetry contest.

Winner for the photo contest will be announced Saturday, May 1.

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is "Emerge". (Special to The News)
