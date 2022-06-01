Deadline waived for grants to improve look and security of downtown Maple Ridge businesses

The Jim’s Pizza facade improvement was one example city council looked at, with painting, signage, a new awning and planter boxes. (Special to The News)

Business owners downtown Maple Ridge still have a chance to apply for funding to spruce up the outside of their operations.

The deadline has been waived for the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Facade Improvement Program, meaning anyone wanting to add decorative details to the outside of the buildings or put on a fresh coat of paint, or updated signage, awnings or lighting – can still apply for help.

The program provides grants to property and business owners in order to renovate, restore, or redesign their commercial building facades or storefronts.

Projects, though, must still meet a completion date of Dec. 31, 2022.

The purpose of the program that was introduced in 2008, is to keep the downtown core looking nice and making it inviting to people to walk downtown, shop, live in the area, and play. It also helps with the marketability of retail and commercial businesses and helps business owners to attract and retain tenants.

According the association’s website, the program can provide grants of up to 50 per cent of the cost of eligible improvements, up to a maximum of $10,000 per building. Corner properties, facing two streets, could be eligible for $20,000 maximum.

A Facade Improvement Grant must be applied for before starting a project.

In addition to the facade improvement program, business can also apply for a grant in the Lock Out Crime Through Environmental Design program, or LOCTED.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge will keep funding facade improvements

LOCTED was only introduced in 2021 and focuses on the improvement of the safety and security of businesses in the downtown core.

This grant program is based on crime prevention through environmental design, or CPTED, – using “urban and architectural design and the management of built and natural environments.”

Community Safety Officers provide downtown businesses with a free CPTED assessment of the business location and surrounding area. Then, based on their findings, grant funding may be provided to help with the recommended modifications.

The DMRBIA Safety and Security Committee and the City of Maple Ridge bylaw department will be active partners on the grant committee.

ALSO: Two new restaurants about to open in Downtown Maple Ridge

All businesses must do is fill in a LOCTED application form and provide a before picture and a proposed outcome.

The goal is to influence behaviour and encourage stewardship, while reducing vandalism.

The committee will review each application and may allocate a one-time grant, up to 50 per cent of the actual cost – after completion and proof of payment of the project, not including taxes, to a maximum of $2,000.

The program is limited in total funding available and the availability of CPTED-trained personnel.

Both projects are a collaboration between the business improvement association and the City of Maple Ridge.

For more information about the Facade Improvement Program go to downtownmapleridge.ca/beautification-revitalization.

For more information about the LOCTED Program go to downtownmapleridge.ca/safety-security.

Or call 604-467-2420.

maple ridge