Dear Santa: ‘I would like to have peace in this world’

Student in Grade 4 and 5 at Harry Hooge Elementary share art and letters for Santa. (Special to The News)
In keeping with a local holiday traditions, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News invited a number of local elementary schools to participate in our annual Christmas greetings.

We invited the classes to submit letters to Santa, as well as artwork.

The attached images are from children in Vibha Budshah’s Grade 4/5 class at Harry Hooge Elementary.

Thanks to all who participated this year.

Merry Christmas to all.

Several letters promise cookies, and suggest that Santa get some rest after travelling the world in a day. (Special to The News)
Student in Grade 4 and 5 at Harry Hooge Elementary share art and letters for Santa. (Special to The News)
Hundreds of people rely on programs like Rudolph's Recycled Gift Shoppe from the Christmas hamper society to help out their family during the holidays, and the hamper volunteers never disappoint. (The News files)
Sara Newitt was impressed with Mother Nature recently, when she blanket the area with beautiful looking frost. She snapped some picture during her morning drive to work along the Ford Road Detour in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
