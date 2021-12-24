DEAR SANTA: Maple Ridge kids send messages to the Jolly Ol’ Elf

Dear Santa
My elf names Das is the Best elf I ever had. Cuz he is a great spots to hide from us. Even he gets us some PJ’s and books. I loved my gift last year it was lego, games, toys and lots of stuff. I love a terip to usa for Christmas.
From Elliot
Grade 4
.
Dear Santa
my elf is making my mom lil mad because she roate good morning on the mear with shaving cream. I am also exsited for my aunty and my sister to sleep over I cant wate I woald like a dvd Playr this is the best yere ever Thanke you I gota go by See you next yere
Love Izzy
Grade 3
.
Dear Santa,
My namE Is: Thomas.
I AM 91/2 Years old.
I have been a good boy This Year. I played lots of Soccer and baseball. For Christmas I woulld like a puppy, IPad and PokeMoncards. Say. Hi to Mrs ClausBy for now.
.
