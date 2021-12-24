DEAR SANTA: Maple Ridge students grateful for Santa’s past gifts

Dear SanTa
thank you For my New lago set i Love it so mch. i will Love For Christmas AxBox gift crad i Left out ice crem and Hot cokii Far you From Zion
.
Dear Santa from: Isaac
I LOVED THE fit I got last yeor! I did’t stop ploying with IT WAS MY fovourite toy! IT was soooo cool! This year I want a MASSIVE Lego set and minecraft for my computer.
.
Dear Santa,
I hope everyone is kind to nature an all living things. I’m very greatful for the present you gave me last year. I also wish that no one littered anytying or anywhere. I wish that covid will go away soon. I hope your reindeer are helthy and ready for Cristmas! Oh! one last thing I wish that nothing bad will happen to the work and we lived in peace forever.
from Ellie
Grade 3
.
