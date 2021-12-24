DEAR SANTA: Maple Ridge students write to St. Nick

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas and I love Selebrating it to. I,v tried many traditional Christmas food from all around the world and i,m ecxited to try even more. I,v also tried multipul Christmas game’s to. for Christmas I want the Harry Potter book collection. I like giving gifts to. but the best part about Christmas is all the love and that’s all I want to tell you.

Sincierly,

Stevie

.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I love Christmas because I get to be with my grand parents and no one would have work most of the time I also like Christmas because Presents. Near christmas every body likes watching Christmas movies. I know a nice Christmas fact that is about how Christmas was created and the fact is Jesus was born on Christmas and that’s 1 Part of how it was started. Christmas is my favorite holliday. for Christmas I want a fox plush from LankyBoxShoe.com

from, Liam

Grade 3

.

Dear Santa

my bithday is in 9 days. Thak’s for the prakn last year. I have been good. I will ask grmam for some cokies. This chismas I want two Pggtifcads

from

Ben

Grade 3

.

