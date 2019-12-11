Don’t leave holiday shopping in view in your vehicle. (AbbyPD photo.) Don’t leave holiday shopping in view in your vehicle. (AbbyPD photo.)

December vehicle break-ins down from last year in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Police advise to still be cautious

Vehicle break-ins are on the downturn this year.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner said there was 135 reported thefts from vehicles last year during the month of December.

So far this month, there have only been 27 reports to date.

RELATED: Thefts from vehicles on the rise in Maple Ridge

If the trend continues, it is expected that reported thefts from vehicles will be less than last year, with only 108 projected by the end of the month.

“The biggest trends we are seeing is that these thefts have occurred because of vehicles left unlocked or running while unattended,” said Klaussner.

However, Klaussner added, that even though the numbers appear to be trending downwards, it is still critical to educate the public, “that these numbers can still decrease with diligence.”

If you need to leave your shopping in the car, hide the packages out of sight, said Klaussner.

She said the best practice is to carry your packages with you while you are shopping and only put them in your vehicle when you are on your way home.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP advises people to always lock vehicle doors, remove valuables and remote garage openers from the vehicle when parked at night and to light up your home.

 

