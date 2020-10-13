Rob Jeeves, Drive For The Cure Foundation founder, left, and his family, daughters Kayla Podulski, 13, Ella Podulski, 16, his wife Dr. Marni Heed, and daughter Cooper Jeeves, 15, outside the digital mammography room that was named in honour of his mother. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Special to The News)

Digital mammography room at Maple Ridge hospital renamed after $100,000 donation

Donation made by the Drive For The Cure Foundation

The digital mammography room at Ridge Meadows Hospital has a new name thanks to the generosity of the Drive For The Cure Foundation.

A $100,000 donation was made by the local charity to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation to be used towards the early detection or treatment of cancer.

The room was named after Margaret Jeeves, who passed away June 29, 2019 of ovarian cancer.

This is the fourth $100,000 donation made by Drive For The Cure to the hospital foundation.

In the past the non-profit charity has also made four donations to Langley Hospital, two to the B.C. Cancer Foundation Surrey Campus and also to numerous other centres, said Rob Jeeves, Margaret’s son, who founded the Drive For The Cure foundation 23 years ago.

Jeeves’ mother had used the old mammogram equipment many times at the hospital, he said, noting that she ended up having a double mastectomy at Eagle Ridge Hospital, where the foundation has also made donations.

Unlike other charities this year, Jeeves was able to hold the foundation’s annual golf tournament, the biggest fundraising event for Drive For The Cure.

READ MORE: Ridge hospital room named after community contributor

They had to move the date from July to September to give them time to plan the tournament, which ended up being a standard tee-time instead of shot-gun with a staggered dinner. The auction online they held online.

Normally the golf tournament would raise $200,000, said Jeeves, but this year they were happy to raise $160,000, thanks to their sponsors.

However, the charity could not hold any of their other fundraising events.

Jeeves, who grew up in Maple Ridge and now lives and works here, is happy about being able to leave a legacy in the community.

The Jeeves Family Garden, on the hospital grounds, was named after a donation in honour of his father.


