Dignity Breakfast gets ‘slammed’

The breakfast held at the South Bonson Community Centre in Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS)

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries held its eighth annual Dignity Breakfast on Wednesday at the South Bonson Community Centre in Pitt Meadows.

The event draws about 120 attendees from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows each year to hear the story of the Salvation Army and raise funds to support vulnerable individuals and families in both communities.

This year’s keynote speaker was former B.C. Lion Angus Reid.

Thomas Haney secondary student Mario Cruz performed his original slam poetry about “Hope, Helping Hands and Addiction.”

