Kindness rocks located at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce. (Special to The News)

Kindness rocks located at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce. (Special to The News)

Discover kindness rocks downtown Maple Ridge for prizes

Contest ends April 2

Colourful rocks have popped up in the windows of businesses downtown Maple Ridge.

Not strictly for decoration but for the first ever Kindness Rock Challenge put on by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

The rocks were all hand-painted by nine classes at Alexander Robinson Elementary School.

“We have about 90 stores that have beautifully painted rocks in their windows,” said Ineke Boekhorst, executive director of the Business Improvement Association.

Participants have until the end of this week, April 2, to find as many of the colourful creations for a chance to win downtown Maple Ridge gift cards.

RELATED: Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish winners chosen

To participate, go to downtownmapleridge.ca to print off a rock location track sheet. Then stroll downtown and track each rock’s location by entering the business where it was discovered. Rocks will be located in each participating business front window so there is no need to enter the store. Finally either drop off the track sheet in a drop box at ValleyFair Mall or at the Business Improvement Association, unit 34 at 22374 Lougheed Hwy., or email it to inquiries@downtownmapleridge.ca.

“It’s kind of fun to walk around and find stores you’ve maybe never seen,” said Boekhorst.

RELATED: Extra education and grant money aims to make Maple Ridge businesses safer

Prizes include $100 in downtown Maple Ridge gift cards for the person who found the most rocks. If there is more than one person who found the same amount then a draw will be held. There will also be 10 random draws for $25 downtown Maple Ridge gift cards.

There is also a vote for favourite rock which will win $100 for the artist’s class at Alexander Robinson Elementary.

Contest closes April 2.

Participants can enter as many track sheets as they would like.

However, there will only be one winner per family or household.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Fields and mountains to the west ablaze

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight, goes to April 13

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Capitalism still alive and well centuries later

Maple Ridge resident warns of dangerous of facing our poor and working class

COVID vaccines are being administered in a clinic at Haney Place Mall, by appointment. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
LETTER: Seniors applaud vaccination efforts

Fraser Health’s inoculation set up at Haney Place Mall impresses Pitt Meadows couple

Kindness rocks located at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce. (Special to The News)
Discover kindness rocks downtown Maple Ridge for prizes

Contest ends April 2

(Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Most people regain power after winds batter Lower Mainland, BC Hydro says

Up to 25 centimetres of snow was expected on some mountain passes

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

(Metro Creative photo)
Teachers’ union calls on B.C. to expand Surrey mask mandate to Vancouver Coastal Health

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

A Greater Victoria realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
B.C. realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Campaign launched after four Greater Victoria real estate agents accused online of sexual assualt

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)
Surrey Mounties say four men were sexually assaulted by another man in a beige sedan

Police are seeking more alleged victims after a suspect was arrested March 19

Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut as the Langley-based Vancouver Giants downed Kelowna 6-0 in WHL action on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants bounce back with 6-0 win over Kelowna

Mazden Leslie scored twice in his WHL debut with Langley-based team

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

Most Read