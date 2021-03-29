Discover kindness rocks downtown Maple Ridge for prizes

Kindness rocks located at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce. (Special to The News)

Colourful rocks have popped up in the windows of businesses downtown Maple Ridge.

Not strictly for decoration but for the first ever Kindness Rock Challenge put on by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

The rocks were all hand-painted by nine classes at Alexander Robinson Elementary School.

“We have about 90 stores that have beautifully painted rocks in their windows,” said Ineke Boekhorst, executive director of the Business Improvement Association.

Participants have until the end of this week, April 2, to find as many of the colourful creations for a chance to win downtown Maple Ridge gift cards.

RELATED: Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish winners chosen

To participate, go to downtownmapleridge.ca to print off a rock location track sheet. Then stroll downtown and track each rock’s location by entering the business where it was discovered. Rocks will be located in each participating business front window so there is no need to enter the store. Finally either drop off the track sheet in a drop box at ValleyFair Mall or at the Business Improvement Association, unit 34 at 22374 Lougheed Hwy., or email it to inquiries@downtownmapleridge.ca.

“It’s kind of fun to walk around and find stores you’ve maybe never seen,” said Boekhorst.

RELATED: Extra education and grant money aims to make Maple Ridge businesses safer

Prizes include $100 in downtown Maple Ridge gift cards for the person who found the most rocks. If there is more than one person who found the same amount then a draw will be held. There will also be 10 random draws for $25 downtown Maple Ridge gift cards.

There is also a vote for favourite rock which will win $100 for the artist’s class at Alexander Robinson Elementary.

Contest closes April 2.

Participants can enter as many track sheets as they would like.

However, there will only be one winner per family or household.

maple ridge