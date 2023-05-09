Discover trades in Maple Ridge

Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge will have demonstrations and hands-on events. (Special to The News)

A free trades event showcasing opportunities in the community will happening this weekend in Memorial Peace Park.

WorkBC’s second annual Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge event will celebrate the local trades businesses, that kept working and building the city through the pandemic, in addition to unions and organizations that represent trades and service providers who help with training and finding trades work for people.

There will be demonstrations and hands on projects for everyone to learn more about the various trades, including the Ironworkers Union’s 35 foot demonstration trailer and also hiring opportunities for participants to have the opportunity to speak directly with the companies who are hiring.

Local service providers and unions will have information on how to find work or training in various industries and will be able to describe the types of work opportunities, wages, and duties that are currently available.

The Haney Farmer’s Market will also be on in the park.

Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge takes place from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, in Memorial Peace Park, between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway along 224 Street in Maple Ridge.

To register for updates and more information about the event go to eventbrite.ca/e/celebrating-trades-in-maple-ridge-tickets-354311514277.

maple ridgeskilled trades