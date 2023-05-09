Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge will have demonstrations and hands-on events. (Special to The News)

Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge will have demonstrations and hands-on events. (Special to The News)

Discover trades in Maple Ridge

The second annual Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge takes place Saturday, May 13

A free trades event showcasing opportunities in the community will happening this weekend in Memorial Peace Park.

WorkBC’s second annual Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge event will celebrate the local trades businesses, that kept working and building the city through the pandemic, in addition to unions and organizations that represent trades and service providers who help with training and finding trades work for people.

There will be demonstrations and hands on projects for everyone to learn more about the various trades, including the Ironworkers Union’s 35 foot demonstration trailer and also hiring opportunities for participants to have the opportunity to speak directly with the companies who are hiring.

Local service providers and unions will have information on how to find work or training in various industries and will be able to describe the types of work opportunities, wages, and duties that are currently available.

READ ALSO: Hundreds attend a skilled trades information night in Maple Ridge

ALSO: ‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

The Haney Farmer’s Market will also be on in the park.

Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge takes place from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, in Memorial Peace Park, between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway along 224 Street in Maple Ridge.

To register for updates and more information about the event go to eventbrite.ca/e/celebrating-trades-in-maple-ridge-tickets-354311514277.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeskilled trades

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Plant sale for garden club in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge will have demonstrations and hands-on events. (Special to The News)
Discover trades in Maple Ridge

An inmate escaped from the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre Saturday, May 6. (The News files)
Escaped inmate in Maple Ridge apprehended by RCMP within blocks of the prison

The Pitt Meadows Garden Club Annual Plant Sale will feature many varieties of plants and seedlings. (Special to The News)
Plant sale for garden club in Pitt Meadows

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour takes place May 13 and 14. (Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour website/Special to The News)
Artists showcase work at weekend tour in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Pop-up banner image