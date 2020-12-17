Dishing out holiday cheer at the COVID testing site in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice held a thank you parade

Vehicles adorned in holiday decorations drove through the Ridge Meadows COVID Testing Site on Monday for an impromptu thank you parade.

Staff members from the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice put on the parade to thank the front-line workers for their efforts.

“We are so thankful for the work of the Fraser Health staff at the testing site,” said Division of Family Practice executive director, Treena Innes.

“These frontline workers are the true heroes of this pandemic and we wanted to let them know that they are appreciated by their community,” she added.

READ: New program to help seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows postpone frailty

As part of the thank you parade, Innes, on behalf of her team, presented the COVID Testing Site team with chocolates and holiday cards.

They also donated Christmas lights to help brighten up the tents at the test site.

Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice is a nonprofit society that supports physicians in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to create positive change in the health care system.

READ MORE: Front line workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows calling out for supplies

Fraser Health, along with Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice, have worked together to lead various local pandemic response strategies. One example of their joint efforts being local general practitioners hosting community flu clinics and covering childhood immunization shifts to replace public health nurses who have been deployed to COVID-19 tracing.

For more information, please go to rmdfp.ca.

General:



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows