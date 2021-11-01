Donors needed to adopt a family in need for Christmas

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is looking for individuals and businesses to help give a memorable Christmas to a family in need in the community.

The Adopt-a-Family program helps low income families or individuals that do no qualify for service from another organization, to enable them to have a Christmas dinner and gifts under the tree for Christmas. The program primarily helps seniors and seniors with custody of their grandchildren, but also immigrant families as well.

There are two types of sponsorships that donors can select. One is the non-direct contact sponsorship where the donor will be provided with a list of gift options that they can go out and purchase and then drop off at the Salvation Army at a pre-arranged time. The agency is asking that gifts be wrapped prior to drop-off, but if a donor is unable to do so, they are being asked to provide the gift wrap for volunteers to wrap the presents. Grocery store cards are also being requested instead of actual food items, as the Salvation Army does not have the space to store food items in the office.

The second type of sponsorship is donation only where anyone wanting to donate are welcome to drop off new, unwrapped toys, clothing, or gift cards to the administration office located at Unit D, 11948 227 Street, Maple Ridge.

Sponsorships, that include a Christmas dinner and a new gift item, range in cost. For an individual or senior the cost of a sponsorship is $75, $175 for a family of two, $225 for a family of three. Each additional child is $100, $75 for an additional adult of senior, and $25 for a family pet.

Those wishing to donate can fill out a sponsorship application form at ridgemeadowssa.ca/adopt-a-family-sponsorship-registration/.

For more information call Arianne at 604-463-8296, ext. 112.