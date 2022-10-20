Halloween Days will provide opportunities to donate to the October food drive that Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association does each year. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/The News)

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA hosts multi-day Halloween celebration

The Oct. 29-30 Halloween Days event will have crafts, candy, and a costume contest

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (DMRBIA) is providing locals with not just one, but two days of Halloween activities at the end of the month.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the DMRBIA will be at the final Haney Farmers Market of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to do fun pumpkin crafts, enjoy tasty candy, and even more.

Anyone who brings a donation for the DMRBIA food drive will get a gift bag with a dog-friendly toy provided by Bosleys. They will also have their name put into a draw for a $25 gift card to local businesses.

Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the DMRBIA, says that the organization is happy to accept food drive donations outside of the Oct. 29 event, and will continue to collect donations until the end of October. Once the food drive is finished, all donations will be given to the Friends in Need Food Bank.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the festivities will be moved to Haney Place Mall, where the DMRBIA will be present from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In the mall, families can grab some candy from the businesses participating in the safe trick-or-treating, in addition to doing some crafts and activities that the DMRBIA will have set up.

Whoever attends the event in a costume will also be able to enter their name in a draw for another $25 gift card.

Chaykowski is proud to be overseeing this two-day event, which has been dubbed Halloween Days. It is the biggest Halloween event the DMRBIA has hosted since Chaykowski took her position as the executive director in September, 2021.

“Events like this bring the community together to come out for family-friendly fun while supporting local,” said Chaykowski.

Attending Halloween Days is free, with more information being available by emailing events@downtownmapleridge.ca.

