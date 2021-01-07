Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish winners chosen

Seven grand prize packages worth $2,000 each given away

Shelli Kiselycia, owner of Maple Ridge Florist, pulls a receipt during the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Win Your Wish contest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Winners of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Win Your Wish contest were revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The seventh annual event saw a total of 14,500 receipts, including 350 online submissions.

There were seven prize packages up for grabs worth $2,000 each.

New this year was an additional 10 second chance winners, who took home gift certificates worth $100 each that they can spend anywhere in the downtown.

The total amount to be won in the contest was $12,500 plus five iPad minis worth a total value of $15,000.

Ineke Boekhorst, executive director of the DTMRBIA, said this years contest was more difficult than in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, given the circumstances, she said, they did pretty good.

“We actually thought there would be way more online,” she said.

Anyone who shopped in the downtown Maple Ridge area between Nov. 27 and Dec. 31 were eligible to win.

All shoppers had to do was put their name, contact number and select one Win Your Wish package that they would like to receive on a valid receipt. Then drop the receipt into one of the 50 drop boxes located at various downtown businesses.

The draw took place outside Expedia Cruises Maple Ridge.

The winners are:

• Valerie Radford who won the $2,000 Home Toy Package that included a $1,500 gift certificate to Haney Appliance & Sound, plus an iPad donated by DMRBIA

• Michelle Dupont who won the $2,000 Total Automotive Package that included a $1,500 gift certificate to Start Automotive, plus an iPad donated by DMRBIA

• Tina McCombie who won the $2,000 Dream Travel Package towards any holiday package from Expedia Cruises in Maple Ridge

• Cherie Hamaluik who won the $2,000 Jewellery Package from Ryan Jewellers

• Michelle Zubico who won the $2,000 Home Sweet Home Package that included a $1,500 gift certificate to Fuller Watson Brandsource, plus an iPad donated by DMRBIA

• Sara Caverly who won the $2,000 Dream Floral Package that included a $1,500 gift certificate towards any floral arrangements at Maple Ridge Florist, plus an iPad donated by DMRBIA

• Shawna Norberg who won the $2,000 Dream Spa Package that included $1,500 towards any facials, laser treatment, or any other treatments at Beautiful You Laser, plus an IPad donated by DMRBIA

• And the 10 winners of the “2nd chance” $100 shopping certificates are: Melody, Karen Lefebvre, Lacey Smith, Mickey Currie, Megan Fontaine, Alicia, Stan Bailey, Tyler Busch, Melissa Woodside, and Nick Foster

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



