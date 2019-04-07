Downtown Maple Ridge BIA winners announced for Spring Treasure Hunt

Keiran was one of five winners of the DMRBIA Spring Treasure Hunt. (Contributed)

Winners of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Spring Treasure Hunt have been announced.

Hundreds of people took part in the contest where they had a passport stamped at each of the 30 participating businesses while trying to find as many hidden eggs as possible.

The DMRBIA received 237 fully completed passports that were entered to win one of five Easter basket prizes filled with Easter goodies and items donated by local businesses.

The contest ended March 31.

“The Spring Treasure Hunt is a great way to introduce families in Maple Ridge to our vibrant local businesses. Many commented they discovered businesses they didn’t know existed, which is exactly what we want to hear,” said Coree McIntosh with the DMRBIA.

The winners were Sydney, Charlotte, Francis, Natalie and Keiran.

Currently customers of downtown businesses are being asked to take part in the DMRBIA’s Business Award Poll to win one of three $25 gift cards.

There are 29 categories to vote in including favourite coffee shop, deli and bakery.

Voting will continue until April 30 on the DMRBIA’s website and Facebook page.

Winners will be presented with their awards at the Business Awards happening on May 13.

For more information call 604-467-2420.



mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

