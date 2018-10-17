Downtown Maple Ridge Halloween Trick and Treasure

Free pumpkin painting and other spooky crafts also.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association wants residents to dress up in costumes and come to Memorial Peace Park on Oct. 27 for some Halloween fun.

The event – Downtown Maple Ridge Halloween Trick and Treasure – takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participate in the Costume Parade at 11 a.m., then pick up your treasure map from and use it to collect treasure stamps.

When you collected stamps from 10 of 20 participating businesses, bring your passport back, collect your treat bag and get a free picture taken with your friends and family.

Free pumpkin painting and other spooky crafts will also be available.

The event is free for all ages. Donations will also be collected for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

• For more information, contact 604-467-2420.

