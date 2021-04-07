Drive and dine in Maple Ridge

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will return to Maple Ridge this weekend (April 10-11). It will operate out of a gravel lot next to Planet Ice from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge residents and those from surrounding areas who enjoy a variety of tasty grub can drive over to teh gravel lot next to Planet Ice this weekend and indulge.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is returning to the city on April 10 and 11th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to satisfy many a sweet and/or salty craving.

This is the third stop of the year for the festival, and owner/operator Jason Faria said the response has been overwhelming.

“We had no expectations, and no idea if people would still have an appetite for a drive-thru after all they’ve been through in the last year.

“But it looks like they’re saying, ‘Hey, this is what we have, so we might as well take advantage of it.’”

Both days will have trucks sure to please plenty of taste buds. Fans of the fest will be pleased to know there will be a Beavertails truck present on Saturday.

“A lot of us know Beavertails if we’ve been to the mountains or Banff,” Faria said.

The brand new truck will be serving the fried pastries with mounds of delicious toppings.

On Sunday, a new plant-based venture will be joining the festival.

Plant Butcher features different comfort foods like plant-based poutine and fried chicken.

“These are things people didn’t have a chance to enjoy in a plant based lifestyle five to ten years ago,” Faria said.

“But now there are awesome alternatives.”

Safety will be of top concern for the festival, the owner explained.

“People should keep cars limited to their household, and if they go to our website, they can see our detailed COVID safety plan,” he said.

“All our vendors are wearing masks, as our primary focus is keeping people safe.

“This is all about giving people an outlet that they don’t have, so they don’t have to go stir crazy.”

