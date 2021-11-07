Drop off warm clothes for youth at Maple Ridge development

Coats for Kids campaign can be accessed at The Brickwater in Maple Ridge.

A new downtown development in Maple Ridge is part of the Coats for Kids campaign this winter.

Falcon Homes, builders of The Brickwater at The Village apartment and commercial complex, are participating in the 26th annual campaign throughout the month of November. The effort is being organized by the Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN).

All coats will go towards the Lower Mainland Christmas and Surrey Christmas Bureaus – organizations whose outreach aims to helps to provide a warmer, brighter winter for families in need.

Organizers ask that even though some teens fit adult sizing, the coats need to appeal their age group. Hoodies are always a popular choice. Buying new items for donations is also an option, along with donating scarves, hats, gloves, and new unwrapped toys. Hockey sticks, soccer and basketballs, and art supplies are always a hit, they suggest.

People can drop off their donations of new or gently used coats for children of all ages at the Brickwater presentation centre, which is located at unit 120, 22638-119th Avenue. Office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday. The last day for donations will be Dec. 1.

READ ALSO: Christian charity kicks off annual shoebox campaign Operation Christmas Child