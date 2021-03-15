Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)

There will be no official Earth Day celebration on April 22

With no Earth Day Celebration to look forward to again this year, an Earth Day Community Challenge has been organized.

The theme for the challenge is “Emerge” and the goal of the challenge is to encourage residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to get outdoors during March Break.

“Emerge” can refer to emerging from the cold and dark of winter, from the threat of COVID-19, to the security of the vaccine roll-out, or from isolation and inactivity back into the community, read a release about the challenge.

A list of “Live Local” community challenges has been drawn up that includes both indoor and outdoor activities – hiking, biking, skateboarding, gardening, arts and culture, local history and challenges for discovering hidden gems across Maple Ridge.

There is a map that shows the locations of the various challenges with additional information and links.

Residents who take photos of their visits and activities and post them to Celebrate Earth Day’s social media sites with the hashtag #emergemr will be entered in a prize draw on Earth Day, Thursday, Apr. 22.

Activities include biking or scootering at the Air Rec Center Indoor Bike and Skateboard Park, bird watching at Jerry Sulina Park, watching the sunset from Port Haney Wharf, learning about the Finnish immigrants of Webster’s Corners, finding some of Samuel Robertson’s fruit trees, finding the six sidewalk poems in downtown Maple Ridge, enjoying A Bear’s Feast at Telosky Stadium, enjoying a meal or drink with a canine buddy at a restaurant or brewery with a pet-friendly patio or buying surprise flowers for a friend or family member.

Organizers want to remind participants to follow all Public Heath Orders including physical distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

For more information go to mrearthday.ca.

Most Read