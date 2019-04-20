Easter egg hunts and fun for families

Aesha and Aydin Hislop look for eggs in a 90-second easter egg scramble in a straw-filled pen at Save-On foods on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

There have been Easter events for families on Saturday, with more to come in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The Valley Fair Mall had a lot of participating families for their Easter Egg hunt event on Saturday.

• Sunday morning at The ACT Arts Centre brings A Hop-ening Time, with seven activity stations.It is for ages 2-12, and parent participation is required. The cost is $5 and all proceeds go to youth programs. Early registration is encouraged at www.theactmapleridge.org

• The SPCA is offering its fourth annual Easter egg hunt from noon to 3 p.m. at the branch office at 10235 Jackson Road.

The Easter eggs will be refreshed throughout the event so don’t worry if you can’t make it right at noon. There will be shelter tours, face painting, games, colouring contests, and a vegan hotdog BBQ as well. Door prizes will be raffled for adults coming to support the event. Donations gratefully accepted to support neglected, abused and abandoned animals in the care of the BC SPCA Maple Ridge Branch.

• Pitt Meadows is hosting an Easter Funday on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at Harris Road Park (12474 Lougheed Highway). There will be an Easter egg hunt, pony rides, selfies with the Easter Bunny, goodie bags, face painting and more. There will be free Starbucks coffee for parents who bring their own mugs.