Aesha and Aydin Hislop look for eggs in a 90-second easter egg scramble in a straw-filled pen at Save-On foods on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Easter egg hunts and fun for families

More events scheduled for Sunday in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

There have been Easter events for families on Saturday, with more to come in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The Valley Fair Mall had a lot of participating families for their Easter Egg hunt event on Saturday.

• Sunday morning at The ACT Arts Centre brings A Hop-ening Time, with seven activity stations.It is for ages 2-12, and parent participation is required. The cost is $5 and all proceeds go to youth programs. Early registration is encouraged at www.theactmapleridge.org

• The SPCA is offering its fourth annual Easter egg hunt from noon to 3 p.m. at the branch office at 10235 Jackson Road.

The Easter eggs will be refreshed throughout the event so don’t worry if you can’t make it right at noon. There will be shelter tours, face painting, games, colouring contests, and a vegan hotdog BBQ as well. Door prizes will be raffled for adults coming to support the event. Donations gratefully accepted to support neglected, abused and abandoned animals in the care of the BC SPCA Maple Ridge Branch.

• Pitt Meadows is hosting an Easter Funday on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at Harris Road Park (12474 Lougheed Highway). There will be an Easter egg hunt, pony rides, selfies with the Easter Bunny, goodie bags, face painting and more. There will be free Starbucks coffee for parents who bring their own mugs.

Previous story
Bobcats, bears, and otters, oh my!

Just Posted

Easter egg hunts and fun for families

More events scheduled for Sunday in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Bobcats, bears, and otters, oh my!

Critter Care Wildlife Society’s 20th anniversary gala set for next Saturday in Langley

Victoria ‘reviewing options’ for removing convicted councillors

Pitt Meadows lobbied for change after David Murray’s sex assault conviction

Cubetto teaches kids the building blocks of coding

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s wooden robot coming to Maple Ridge in May

Toothpick speech a Toastmasters win for Pitt man

Stefano Cossalter won the district-level contest.

Dashcam captures close call between minivan, taxi at busy Vancouver intersection

To make the footage more nerve-wracking, a pedestrian can be seen standing at the corner

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, 35 people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

VIDEO: Fire guts Peachland home

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze in the Okanagan neighbourhood

$6K raised in one day’s time for family of woman gunned down in Penticton

GoFundMe launched for family of Darlene Knippelberg, to pay for funeral costs and other expenses

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Most Read