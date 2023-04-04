Easter egg hunts coming to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Mariah, 6, with a baby bunny from the Meadows Family Farm petting zoo. (Neil Corbett/The News) Emily and Mariah at the entrance to the new egg hunt trail at Meadows Family Farm. (Neil Corbett/The News) Mariah on the egg hunt trail. (Neil Corbett/The News) Meadows Family Farm owner Mirco Lefebvre is driving the train. (Neil Corbett/The News) Getting into the spirit. (Meadows Family Farm Facebook) Mariah, 6, with a baby bunny from the Meadows Family Farm petting zoo. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Meadows Family Farm hosted an Easter event last year that attracted close to 8,000 people, and this year they are again expecting a lot of families to join them for Easter on the Farm 2023.

They have created a new a loop trail for Easter egg hunts in nature, and the well known local petting zoo bills it as their “Most Egg-citing family spring event.”

In addition to egg hunts they will have a colouring station, games, face painting, photos with the Easter bunny, a bunny maze, train rides, duck races, a jumping pillow, bouncey castle and of course the petting zoo.

Farmer and host Mirco Lefebvre said children can collect plastic eggs, and then exchange them for a gift bag. He said there is enough to do that some families stay all day.

“It’s a lot of fun. Kids enjoy the outside time on the farm, and we need more of that for our kids,” he said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 7, 8, 9, and 10. The farm is located at 12377 248th St. For more information see meadowsfamilyfarm.ca

Pitt Meadows

The City of Pitt Meadows is hosting a Easter Fun Day at Harris Road Park on April 9.

Pre-registration will ensure families have plenty of time to enjoy the self-guided egg hunt, crafts, face painting, horsey hops and sack races before the next group arrives.

In-person registration is required at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre until April 8. For information call 604-465-2452 or see pittmeadows.ca

At 11 a.m. Osprey Village will host their third annual Spring Fling, which will also include an Easter egg hunt and crafts

Whonnock

There may be some tickets available on site on event day – quantities will be limited.

Whonnock Easter Egg Hunt

The 2023 Whonnock Community Association’s Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Sunday, April 9, starting at 11 a.m.

It will be a free, family event that runs rain or shine at the Whonnock Lake Centre, at 27871 113th Avenue.