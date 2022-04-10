Easter Funday planned for Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows has organized an family-oriented Easter event for Sunday, April 17, 2022, with registration for one more week. (City of Pitt Meadows)

Easter Funday is coming up in Pitt Meadows on April 17 at Harris Road Park.

This free event will feature a self-guided scavenger hunt, crafts, face painting, horsey hops and sack races.

There will be eight large Easter characters hidden throughout the park, and each one will have a basket of eggs. The city asks that once children find a character, they take one egg only. Once a child has found at least six characters, he or she can exchange the eggs at the egg-change station for a goodie bag.

Parents need to pre-register in person for the event, by attending the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre from March 28 to April 16. In order to limit crowding, and ensure the Easter Bunny has enough supplies for everyone, families can register for one of three 90-minute time slots: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration will ensure families have plenty of time to enjoy the activities.

For more information, call 604-465-2452.

READ ALSO: Photographic fundraiser for Maple Ridge Museum

READ ALSO: Family loses everything in overnight Maple Ridge fire

City HallPitt Meadows