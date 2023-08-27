Elder to speak about history and culture of the Katzie First Nation

Event to take place at the Maple Ridge Public Library

Coleen Pierre spoke and performed a song at the 2023 National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Maple Ridge on June 17. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

A First Nations elder will be sharing the stories and the history of the Katzie people at an upcoming event.

Coleen Pierre will be giving her perspective on the culture and history of the Katzie, including the significant role elders play in the community.

“I raise my hands out of respect for granting me the opportunity to speak at this event. I have had the opportunity to meet and greet many organizations over the years, Nationwide. I will cover all aspects from my point of view,” explained Pierre online.

Pierre’s focus is on raising awareness and educating the public within the traditional territory of the Katzie First Nation.

“I take it as my duty and obligation to educate the general public within my immediate and traditional territory. I shall stand before you representing myself.

“Even though I have no idea the questions that will be asked of me, I was taught to always be prepared. I look forward to participating in this event,” said the elder online.

This is a free event hosted by the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network and the Fraser Valley Regional Library and traditional bannock, coffee and tea will be served.

READ ALSO: Seniors celebrated in Maple Ridge for B.C. Seniors’ Week

As space is limited, those interested must register.

Katzie History and Culture – Honouring Our Elders takes place from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Maple Ridge Public Library, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road.

To register for the event either go to: KatzieHonouringElders.eventbrite.ca; email: seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com; or call 604-786-7404.

ALSO: Seniors converge on fairgrounds in Maple Ridge for Country Fest sneak peek

The Seniors Network is a non-profit, community planning table led by seniors for seniors whose members include community-minded seniors, service providers, non-profit organizations, businesses, service clubs, and representatives from various levels of government.

The group works in collaboration with each other and the community in order to improve the health and well-being of seniors in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Katzie First Nation in British Columbia.

For more information about the Seniors Network go to: seniors-network.ca.