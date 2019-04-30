Emotive will have an electric vehicle display at the Home Show with a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Electric vehicles plug in to Home Show

If you’re interested in saving money on your daily commute, check out the Emotive electric vehicle display at this year’s Home Show.

The event takes place May 3-5 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds on Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge. Emotive will have an electric vehicle display in The News Family Fest, with a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Those passing by can kick the tires, check under the hood or have a seat inside the electric car, while Emotive staff will be on hand to answer any questions. We’re always in search of new ideas and innovative products that encourage people to go home and tell their neighbours, ‘You should see what I saw at the home show,’” said Graham Vanstone, project coordinator for the Home Show.

“Electric vehicles definitely quality as one of the innovative products we like to throw into the mix and the new carbon tax has people talking seriously about alternatives,” he added.

“Who hasn’t at least had a passing thought about buying an electric vehicle? People are interested in how this technology is coming along and these are the people with the answers. The great thing is that Emotive isn’t promoting one specific dealership or model, but the industry as a whole.”

Emotive has had such a display at the Home Show for the past two years, promoting the benefits of electric mobility – from reducing emissions to saving money. “Essentially, we are promoting the use of electric vehicles in the region,” said Brendon James, with Emotive.

He added that several programs are available to help make the purchase of an electric vehicle more affordable. Both the provincial and federal governments offer rebates of $5,000 towards the purchase of one, or $2,500 towards a plug-in hybrid vehicle. As well, the provincial Scrap-it program offers up to $6,000 for a trade-in towards the purchase of a new electric vehicle. The Home Show is the first event of the year to promote the electric vehicle program and associated cost savings. James said the cost of operating an electric vehicle is about two cents a kilometer compared to 10 to 14 cents for a gas-powered vehicle. Every year, according to the Emotive program, electric vehicles offer longer range and better value, while B.C. is a leader in access to public charging stations. The program also states that electric vehicles are quieter and smoother than their gas counterparts, with instant acceleration.

