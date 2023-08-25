An attendee bids during the live auction at the 34th annual Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Gala last year. (Special to The News)

Emerald Garden Gala to raise funds for Ridge Meadows Hospital

Hospital Foundation selling tickets for annual gala, as well as 50/50 Fortune Raffle

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is selling tickets for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 35th Annual Gala is coming up on Oct. 14, and the 2023 event is billed The Emerald Garden. Deanna Lackey, the foundation development officer, explained that the emerald is the stone gifted on the 35th anniversary.

“We will have a lush, green night garden concept,” she said of the latest theme for the popular event. “The gala is our largest fundraiser of the year.”

The evening at Meadow Gardens Golf Club begins at 5:30 p.m. with a champagne reception, followed by a five-course gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle draws, the From The Heart fundraiser, and live entertainment.

Lackey explained the From the Heart fundraiser highlights a much-needed piece of equipment with videos, hospital staff presentations and testimonials from patients who benefit from the technology. This year it will feature a $34,000 gastroscope, which is a flexible scope that can be used to examine a patient’s esophagus, stomach and duodenum. It’s just one piece of equipment the foundation will purchase.

The live auction is always a fun portion of the evening, with people bidding on prizes and packages such as a firefighter’s dinner – with local firefighters preparing and serving for a group, said Lackey.

The goal for the year is to raise $819,000 towards equipment and other high-priority health care needs at the hospital. The gala will contribute significantly to that total. Last year’s event raised some $220,000.

The event is sponsored by the Jourdain Family.

“We’ve very proud of the event we put on,” said Lackey. “We’re conscious of the costs, we love our partnership with Meadows Gardens, and we have wonderful sponsors and supporters.”

Tickets cost $225 until Sept. 15, then rising to $250 each. So far 170 tickets out of 292 have been sold.

To order tickets, visit the website to find the official Gala invitation, email Deanna.Lackey@FraserHealth.ca, or call 604-463-1801/

50/50 Fortune Raffle

The foundation is also in the process of selling its 50/50 Fortune Raffle. The current jackpot is at almost $9,000 and the goal is $25,000 for this fundraiser. Last year the total was $21,555, with half going to the lucky winner.

Tickets are $10 each, three for $25, eight for $50, or a pack of 20 for $100. They can be purchased in person, or online at rmhfoundation.rafflenexus.com

Ticket sales will end on Sept. 6 at nooon, and the draw will take place on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.

