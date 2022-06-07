Enjoy smokies and sun and a concert in Maple Ridge

Band students at Garibaldi Secondary School rehearse for upcoming outdoor concert. (Special to The News)

Enjoy the sun and a smokie at Garibaldi Secondary’s Sunny Days Concert.

The evening will showcase the elementary band, the Grade 8-12 band, the jazz band, and the vocal jazz band.

This is not the first outdoor concert for the music department. Last June they held an outdoor concert, explained music teacher Rebekah Bell, but that was only because they had to to follow health guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. And in addition to last years concert they have also held multi outdoor concerts as part of their Music Marathon events.

However, Bell noted, last years concert was so lovely, that they decided to hold it again outside – but this time with a barbecue.

Admission to the event will be by donation with money going to everything in the school’s music department including events for the students and subsidizing field trip costs.

Currently the department is winding down from a busy spring. The Grade 8 band returned from a retreat at Loon Lake, they participated in the SD42 Music Festival, the junior band went on a trip to Victoria, and the vocal jazz and senior band went on a trip to Kelowna.

In addition the students have also paid visits to local elementary schools to introduce instruments to Grade 7 students.

Sunny Days Concert takes place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, outside by the gym at Garibaldi Secondary School, 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

Smokies, chips, pop, and cotton candy will be for sale.

Guests are asked to bring their own chair or blanket.

