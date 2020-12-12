Entries wanted for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows self-guided holiday light display map

SD42 school board trustee Kim Dumore, who helped facilitate the UPlan, said the students came up with the idea of a self-guided Holiday light tour to raise spirits this year. (Special to The News)

A self-guided Holiday light display map has been created by high school students in the community.

Members of UPlan, the Youth Planning Table subcommittee, made up of 20 students from the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district, came up with the idea after brainstorming what people could do in the community over the holidays that would follow COVID-19 protocols.

“They wanted to do something for the community’s mental health,” said SD42 school board trustee Kim Dumore, who helped facilitate the UPlan.

Once they came up with the idea they applied for a small community grant funded by the Vancouver Foundation and received $500. They are also being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears.

So far there are 31 outdoor light displays on the map that will be available online.

The deadline for submitting an outdoor display for the map is Sunday, Dec. 13.

Those entered could win a giftcard worth up to $200 for a local business.

To enter go to the UPlan Facebook page.

