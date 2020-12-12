SD42 school board trustee Kim Dumore, who helped facilitate the UPlan, said the students came up with the idea of a self-guided Holiday light tour to raise spirits this year. (Special to The News)

SD42 school board trustee Kim Dumore, who helped facilitate the UPlan, said the students came up with the idea of a self-guided Holiday light tour to raise spirits this year. (Special to The News)

Entries wanted for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows self-guided holiday light display map

Deadline for entries is Sunday, Dec. 13

A self-guided Holiday light display map has been created by high school students in the community.

Members of UPlan, the Youth Planning Table subcommittee, made up of 20 students from the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district, came up with the idea after brainstorming what people could do in the community over the holidays that would follow COVID-19 protocols.

“They wanted to do something for the community’s mental health,” said SD42 school board trustee Kim Dumore, who helped facilitate the UPlan.

RELATED: Class of 2020 celebrated at T’s in Maple Ridge

Once they came up with the idea they applied for a small community grant funded by the Vancouver Foundation and received $500. They are also being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears.

So far there are 31 outdoor light displays on the map that will be available online.

The deadline for submitting an outdoor display for the map is Sunday, Dec. 13.

Those entered could win a giftcard worth up to $200 for a local business.

To enter go to the UPlan Facebook page.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salvation Army kettle campaign only half way there

Just Posted

An early morning car fire in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, completely destroyed a four-door sedan (Nancy Townson/special to Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows News)
VIDEO: Car destroyed by fire in Maple Ridge

Blaze is being treated as suspicious by police

SD42 school board trustee Kim Dumore, who helped facilitate the UPlan, said the students came up with the idea of a self-guided Holiday light tour to raise spirits this year. (Special to The News)
Entries wanted for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows self-guided holiday light display map

Deadline for entries is Sunday, Dec. 13

CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
From ‘The Natural Place’ to ‘The Industrial Place’

Pitt Meadows residents, council rally again CPR logistics park

SD42 school board trustee Katie Sullivan staffed a Salvation Army kettle outside Save-On-Foods in the Westgate Shopping Centre Thursday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Salvation Army kettle campaign only half way there

The ministry serving Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge hopes to reach its goal of $90,000 by Christmas

Griffith Jones was on the roof, his daughter Joan (below) outside the family home on a winter’s day in 1939. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Sharing memories of winters past

Highlights from memoir of Joan Jones feature some vivid detail of Christmases and winter in Haney

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Most Read